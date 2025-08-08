Chibuku Super Cup enters First Round…Dynamos, CAPS, FC Platinum lead charge

THE Chibuku Super Cup shifts into full gear this weekend after a tense preliminary round midweek, setting the stage for Zimbabwe’s top teams to enter the fray.

With US$375 000 in total prize money and a ticket to continental competition up for grabs, the country’s biggest knockout tournament is now fully underway.

The journey to this year’s final kicked off earlier in the week with two tight contests. On Wednesday, Dynamos edged Yadah 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw at Ngoni Stadium, punching their ticket to the first round. The following day, Triangle United squeezed past Kwekwe United 1-0 at Mandava Stadium, finalising the 16-team lineup.

Now, the spotlight turns to the weekend’s matchups.

On Saturday, Dynamos take on Simba Bhora at Wadzanayi Stadium, while Caps United face a potentially tricky test against MWOS in Norton. FC Platinum welcome Manica Diamonds to Mandava Stadium in what could be the weekend’s most intense clash. TelOne meet Bikita Minerals at Ascot Stadium, and GreenFuel go up against Scottland in another first-round tie.

Not all teams will be in action, though. Two fixtures, ZPC Kariba vs Chicken Inn and Herentals vs Highlanders, have been postponed. The Premier Soccer League cited the unavailability of Nyamhunga Stadium, which is hosting Kariba District Heroes Day commemorations. The league said new dates and venues will be announced soon.