Chelsea’s Frustrations Continue with 1-1 Draw Against Crystal Palace, as Newcastle Edge Tottenham

Chelsea’s challenging start to the Premier League season continued with a frustrating 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday, while Newcastle secured a 2-1 victory over Tottenham at St. James’ Park.

Under new manager Enzo Maresca, Chelsea have managed just one win in their first three league games, reflecting the turbulent nature of their summer rebuild. After an opening-day defeat to Manchester City, the Blues thrashed Wolves 6-2 last weekend but then struggled in a 2-1 loss to Servette on Thursday, scraping into the UEFA Conference League group stage.

Despite these inconsistencies, Maresca remains optimistic about the progress of his expensive overhaul, which included the last-minute loan signing of Jadon Sancho from Manchester United. Sancho was introduced to the Stamford Bridge crowd before the match, watching from the director’s box alongside co-owner Behdad Eghbali.

However, Sancho’s first impression of his new team was likely underwhelming, as Chelsea failed to capitalize on an early lead. Noni Madueke set up Cole Palmer, who provided the assist for Nicolas Jackson to slot home in the 25th minute, putting the Blues in front.

Maresca was left fuming when Palace’s Will Hughes avoided a second yellow card for a foul on Palmer. The reprieve proved costly for Chelsea, as Palace equalized in the 53rd minute through a stunning curling effort from Eberechi Eze, which sailed past Robert Sanchez from 20 yards out.

Chelsea had opportunities to regain the lead, most notably when Jackson missed a late close-range chance, but the draw ended their 14-match winning streak against Palace in all competitions. The result leaves Chelsea searching for consistency as they navigate their early-season challenges.

Meanwhile, Newcastle continued their unbeaten start to the season with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Tottenham. Spurs created several early chances but failed to capitalize, with Wilson Odobert, Pape Sarr, and Pedro Porro all squandering opportunities.

The deadlock was broken in the 37th minute when Lloyd Kelly set up Harvey Barnes for a spectacular volley that gave Newcastle the lead. Tottenham leveled the match in the 56th minute, courtesy of an own goal by Dan Burn, who inadvertently redirected the ball into his own net after Brennan Johnson’s cross caused confusion in the Newcastle defense.

Newcastle regained the advantage in the 78th minute when Jacob Murphy latched onto a precise pass from Joelinton and provided a tap-in for Alexander Isak. The goal secured Newcastle’s second win in three league games and handed Tottenham their first defeat of the season.

With the international break looming, both teams will be looking to regroup before their next fixtures. Chelsea will aim to find their rhythm, while Tottenham prepares for a crucial North London derby against Arsenal.

