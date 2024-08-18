Chelsea Manager Maresca defends decision to make Fernandez captain after racist chant

LONDON — Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca defended his decision to hand midfielder Enzo Fernandez the captain’s armband for the club’s Premier League opener despite the Argentine international being embroiled in a controversy over a racist chant.

Fernandez, along with other Argentina players, was filmed singing a racist chant about French players of African heritage after Argentina’s Copa America title win earlier this year.

Maresca’s managerial debut for Chelsea ended with a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, but much of the post-match focus was on Fernandez and his appointment as captain. The Argentine filled in for the injured Reece James, even after facing criticism from his teammate Wesley Fofana, who had publicly condemned the chant as “uninhibited racism.” Fofana, who is French, also started in the match against City. The French Football Federation had previously filed a complaint with FIFA over the incident.

Maresca, however, stated that Fernandez had acknowledged his mistake, reportedly apologized to his teammates, and that it was time to move on. “The reason why he was captain is because his teammates recognize him as a leader,” Maresca said. “I’ve made mistakes in the past, and I believe that if you admit to your mistakes, you shouldn’t be punished for life.”

Fernandez’s appointment as captain came on a weekend where Premier League players once again took a knee before kickoff to highlight the ongoing fight against racism in soccer.

Meanwhile, Maresca also addressed concerns over Raheem Sterling’s absence from the matchday squad. Sterling’s representatives released a statement seeking “clarity” regarding his future at the club after the winger was left out entirely. Chelsea has significantly expanded its already large squad, signing nine new players during the offseason, none of whom started the season opener.

“It was a technical decision, no more than that,” Maresca said regarding Sterling’s omission. “We’ll clarify if needed in the coming days.”

The result leaves Maresca and Chelsea with work to do as they adjust to a new season under new leadership.

Source: AP