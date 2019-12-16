Champions League Draw: Real Madrid to face Man City, Liverpool meet Atletico

Manchester City have drawn Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Chelsea will face Bayern Munich in a repeat of the 2012 final.

Defending champions Liverpool have been drawn to face Atletico Madrid, while Tottenham will face RB Leipzig in the first knockout round.

Pep Guardiola will return to Spain for City’s first leg against Real Madrid, with the Premier League side having home advantage in the second leg.

City and Real met in the semi-finals of the 2015/16 competition, with Madrid winning 1-0 on aggregate on their way to the title.

Liverpool return to the Wanda Metripolitano, where they won last season’s final, to face Atletico

Liverpool also have the advantage of having their second leg against Atletico at Anfield, with the first tie being played at the Wanda Metropolitano, where Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Tottenham to win last season’s final in June.

Both Chelsea and Tottenham will be away from home in their second legs.

Chelsea’s only Champions League title came against Bayern when they prevailed 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena in 2012.

Five-time winners Barcelona take on Napoli, Borussia Dortmund will play Paris Saint-Germain and Serie A champions Juventus face Lyon.

Italian club Atalanta, who qualified for the competition for the first time, will take on former finalists Valencia.

Last-16 draw in full

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Atalanta vs Valencia

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig

Napoli vs Barcelona

‘Not a bad time to play Real’

Speaking on Sky Sports News, former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock says Manchester City should not fear this Real Madrid side.

“I don’t think it’s the same Real team that beat Liverpool in 2018, especially without Cristiano Ronaldo,” he said.

“I think this is a good time to play them, and they may have Aymeric Laporte back.”

Champions League knockout stage – the key dates

February 18/19 & 25/26: Round of 16 – first leg

March 10/11 & 17/18: Round of 16 – second leg

April 7/8: Quarter-finals – first leg

April 14/15: Quarter-finals – second leg

April 28/29: Semi-finals – first leg

Source: Sky Sports