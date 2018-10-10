Celtic fans urge club to offload Kundai Benyu in January

Kundai Benyu is quickly becoming somewhat of a forgotten man at Celtic since joining the club in the summer of 2017 from Ipswich Town and fans have grown tired of Brendan Rodgers’ continued patience in the midfielder.

Benyu, 20, joined Celtic after an impressive loan at Aldershot Town and then Oldham Athletic from Ipswich. The two-time Zimbabwe international moved to the Scottish champions on a four-year deal.

He managed only four appearances for Celtic last season in all competitions and is yet to add to that tally this time around, with Rodgers seemingly overlooking the versatile midfielder.

Benyu’s age gives him leeway when it comes to his future at Celtic, with many in the past stating that he should be given a chance to stick around and show Rodgers what he is worth.

But after failing to make even one substitute appearance or even being named on the bench in any of Celtic’s 18 league and cup matches this season, fans have grown tired.