CAPS United Stage Thrilling Comeback to Beat Highlanders 3-2 at Rufaro Stadium

CAPS United mounted a dramatic comeback to defeat Highlanders 3-2 in a five-goal thriller at Rufaro Stadium. Highlanders (Bosso) appeared to be in control early on, with Lynoth Chikuhwa scoring a brace in the first half, but CAPS United fought back to snatch victory in stoppage time.

Chikuhwa opened the scoring for Bosso in the 21st minute, heading home an Andrew Mbeba cross. Just 10 minutes later, he converted a penalty after being brought down in the box by Hastings Chapusha, securing his 10th goal of the season and closing the gap in the race for the Golden Boot.

CAPS United’s fightback began late in the first half when William Manondo converted a penalty in the 43rd minute after Marvelous Chigumira handled the ball in the box. The goal, Manondo’s 11th of the season, propelled him into the lead for the Golden Boot race.

Despite a strong start to the second half by Highlanders, who missed several chances to extend their lead, CAPS United capitalized on their missed opportunities. Junior Bunjira headed home a Phineas Bhamusi cross in the 84th minute to level the score at 2-2.

With the match seemingly heading for a draw, substitute Lot Chiwunga scored a dramatic winner in the 94th minute, firing into the roof of the net after Bosso skipper Peter Muduhwa failed to clear a long ball from midfield. The last-gasp goal sent CAPS United fans into a frenzy, and players celebrated by hoisting coach Lloyd Chitembwe into the air at the final whistle.

Chitembwe praised his players for their resilience, saying, “We are happy with the result. We were so desperate for it. It’s good because it brings so much to the team.” He also highlighted the impact of his substitutes, particularly Ralph Kawondera, whose mobility helped shift the game in United’s favor.

On the other side, Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu was left disappointed by his team’s defensive lapses. “This is one of the most painful losses. We started well and managed to score two goals, but we lost focus, especially after the penalty at the end of the first half. CAPS United came back stronger, and we failed to defend our lead.”

Kaindu also lamented his team’s missed chances, including a critical opportunity for Chikuhwa to seal the match in the 86th minute, which he failed to convert.

The victory extends CAPS United’s unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions. The Green Machine moved up to seventh in the league with 37 points, just one point behind fifth-placed Highlanders.

Teams:

CAPS United: A Reyners, H Chapusha, E Manokore, B Kangwa, G Murwira, K Mureremba, P Bamusi, J Bunjira, J Bakari (E Mbollo, 46’), R Chinyengetere (R Kawondera, 65’), W Manondo (L Chiwunga, 70’).

Highlanders: R Muza, M Chigumira (M Khoza, 88'), A Mbeba, N Ndlovu (G Nyathi, 90+2'), P Muduhwa, G Makaruse, M Mushore, B Ncube (N Rauzhi, 67'), M Mushore, M Ncube, L Chikuhwa.

