CAPS United dangle US$1K bonus . . . Simba Bhora title charge faces hurdle

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe is expecting his charges to put in enough work to clip title favourites Simba Bhora at Wadzanai tomorrow.

Green Machine players will each pocket a cool US$1 000 cash if they push aside the Shamva team.

They are expected to give Simba Bhora yet another huge test of character after the miners lost their way against Herentals the last time out.

Simba Bhora though will move a step closer to the crown if they manage to pick the maximum points.

That will give them a massive nine points advantage over second-placed rivals FC Platinum, who will only play their own tie against Dynamos a day later.

But CAPS United president Farai Jere wants his players to give it their all after dangling the eye-dropping winning bonus.

“Yes, we are giving them that amount (US$1 000) for a win against Simba Bhora.

“It’s something we have been doing and this is how the wins have been coming,” said Jere.

And Chitembwe said his boys were ready to down Simba Bhora.

“It looks to be a good match but first I would want to congratulate coach Tonderai Ndiraya, because he has shown that he is a good coach.

“He has done well with Simba Bhora against all odds, not many people believed in him. Not many people believed in his qualities as a coach.

“He has gone on to do extremely very well with the team, so I think he deserves the credit and I’m happy for him.

“But coming to the game on Saturday, I think it’s an equally important game for us as it is also important for them.

“It’s important for us because we lost the first game we played at Rufaro, obviously after having dominated throughout the match,” said Chitembwe.

“We lost through a goal that I thought we could have avoided from a free kick, that was one of the very disappointing action for the entire match.

“So we have a good reason to play that match and correct the wrongs of the past and we are looking forward to it with a lot of hope that we can go there and win.”

Chitembwe said the match will be difficult given what’s at stake.

“But one thing I can assure you is that its going to be a difficult game, Simba bhora have been a row, they have played quite well and managed to win key matches and that makes them a very dangerous team to play against.”

Source: Herald

