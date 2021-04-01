Former Confederation of African Football (Caf) vice president Danny Jordaan played a major role‚ going on the campaign trail in Africa and Asia with Patrice Motsepe‚ in the Mamelodi Sundowns owner’s unopposed election at the continental ruling body’s general assembly in Rabat‚ Morocco, on March 12.

The opposition candidates – Jacques Anouma‚ Augustin Senghor and Ahmed Yahya – withdrew from the election in a deal that saw them given Caf leadership positions.

“Caf president‚ Dr Patrice Motsepe‚ has appointed SA Football Association (Safa) president Dr Danny Jordaan as adviser to the president in charge of sport and marketing‚” Safa said in a statement released on Thursday.

“The former Fifa World Cup 2010 CEO has vast experience in this area‚ having served on Fifa’s marketing and television board as well as Caf’s marketing in the past.

“Dr Jordaan‚ who was Caf vice president until last month’s elective congress in Morocco‚ served in various departments during the 2006 Fifa World Cup in Germany and 2014 World Cup in Brazil and his recent appointment will add much-needed value in Caf’s marketing and competitions departments.

“Jacques Anouma from Cote d’Ivoire was appointed senior special adviser to the Caf president.