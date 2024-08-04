Bruce Grobbelaar fumes at ZIFA’s stupid decision

Spread the love

Local coaches in Zimbabwe are expressing frustration after the ZIFA Normalisation Committee appointed German coach Michael Nees to lead the Warriors, overlooking local candidates.

Nees, who signed a two-year deal worth US$150,000 annually funded by FIFA, has limited experience with African national teams, having previously coached Seychelles and Rwanda.

Seven Zimbabwean coaches, including Genesis Mangombe and Bruce Grobbelaar, applied for the position. They questioned the selection criteria, emphasizing the capability and willingness of local coaches to work under challenging conditions.

Mangombe, a rising star in local coaching, criticized the decision, highlighting the need for a fair selection process and support for local talent.

Grobbelaar, a former Warriors goalkeeper, believed he was the best fit for the role and criticized the preference for foreign coaches, suggesting they are motivated by financial gain rather than a genuine commitment to Zimbabwean football.

Despite the controversy, some former players and coaches, like Hebert Dick, called for support for Nees, acknowledging his coaching background and potential to deliver results with proper resources and administration.

Source – The Sunday Mail

