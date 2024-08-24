Brighton Triumphs Over Manchester United with Dramatic Stoppage-Time Winner

Spread the love

BRIGHTON, England,- Brighton & Hove Albion’s new manager Fabian Hürzeler expressed his pride in his team’s resilience after they secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over Manchester United on Saturday, courtesy of a stoppage-time goal.

In their first Premier League home game of the season, Brighton, who came into the match as league leaders, nearly found themselves trailing 2-1. However, United’s second goal was disallowed for offside, keeping the game level.

With the score tied and the rain pouring down at the Amex Stadium, Brighton’s Joao Pedro delivered the decisive moment, scoring in the fifth minute of added time to claim all three points. The 31-year-old Hürzeler, in his first season as manager, celebrated passionately on the sidelines, igniting the home crowd.

“It was very emotional; winning in the last minute always is,” Hürzeler told the BBC. “I think we deserved to win. We had a good game—not a perfect one—but there were moments where United could have taken it as well.”

Hürzeler praised his team for their determination. “I’m very proud of the team. They showed the value of never giving up, and that’s very important to me,” he said. “The first half was evenly matched, but in the second half, we started to control the game well. We created a lot of chances, especially in the second half.”

Brighton appeared in control until United’s Amad Diallo equalized, shifting the momentum in United’s favor. However, Hürzeler’s tactical changes, including the introduction of Simon Adingra, proved crucial. Adingra provided the assist for Pedro’s game-winning goal just minutes after coming on, ensuring Brighton remained at the top of the table with six points.

“Their goal came out of nowhere, and I didn’t like how we lost control afterward,” Hürzeler added. “But after their offside goal, we regained our composure, and in the end, I think we deserved to win.”

Hürzeler also singled out Joao Pedro for his match-winning performance. “Joao is a player who can change the game with one action. It was impressive how he worked off the ball today. He believed he would score, and that belief is what makes him special. But in the end, it’s always a team win, and that’s what matters most.”

Source: Reuters

