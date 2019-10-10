Brazil held to 1-1 draw by Senegal in friendly

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Brazil drew 1-1 with Senegal in a friendly in Singapore on Thursday as their run without a win stretched to three games, the longest since coach Tite took over in 2016.

Roberto Firmino opened the scoring for Brazil after eight minutes when he ran on to a pass from Gabriel Jesus and chipped the ball past goalkeeper Alfred Gomis from close range.

Senegal levelled with a penalty by Famara Diedhiou on the stroke of halftime after Marquinhos brought down Sadio Mane.

Both sides had chances to get a winner but Senegal will rue missing an opportunity to beat the five-times world champions.

Africa’s highest ranked team matched a full-strength Brazil throughout, with Mane hitting the post with five minutes left.

The stalemate comes three months after Tite led Brazil to the Copa America title at home and follows last month’s 2-2 draw with Colombia and 1-0 loss to Peru.

Brazil’s next match is a friendly with Nigeria, also in Singapore, on Sunday.