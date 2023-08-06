Bosso attracts Jose Mourinho interest

HIGHLANDERS Football Club’s fine run has dribbled into the heart of ex-Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter Milan coach Jose Mourinho who has wished the Bulawayo football giants, who under the tutelage of his former assistant Blatermar Brito, a successful 2023 season.

Under the guidance of Brito, Bosso has charmed many as they have gone for an 18-game unbeaten streak. The black and white army also boasts of a mean defence that has only been breached four times.

As if that is not enough, Bosso sit on the apex of the log table with 38 points, five ahead of second placed Ngezi Platinum Stars who edged Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 yesterday.

In a video that has gone viral on social media circles, Mourinho, who is fondly known as the Special One said: “Hello everyone at Highlanders. I’m sending you a message because Mr Brito is my brother. We fought together for many years. We won many trophies together. He will always be my brother and I’m so happy that he is doing a great job with you guys at Highlanders.”

The outspoken mentor who previously also took charge at Real Madrid, FC Porto sent the warm message prior to Bosso’s yesterday match against ZPC Kariba which ended one all.

“You are on top of the league. Hopefully you Highlanders can have an impact and help the future of the Zimbabwe national team. So, all the best for you guys,” said Mourinho who is now with AS Roma.

The Brazilian Brito is a UEFA Pro coaching license holder with vast experience, having worked as Jose Mourinho’s assistant coach at FC Porto in Portugal, Chelsea in England, and Inter Milan in Italy.

Brito has won two UEFA Champions League titles, one UEFA Cup, two English Premier League titles, two Portuguese League titles, two Italian Championships, and one FA cup among other cups in his coaching career.

