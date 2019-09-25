Two late goals by Leonardo Castro and Zimbabwean striker Khama Billiat ensure that Kaizer chiefs reclaim top spot in a hard-fought battle with the hosts AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.

The match looked like it was going for a stalemate when Castro latched on to a rebound in the 84th minute, from a free-kick well taken by Manyama, and slotted the ball home to give Amakhosi the lead.

Billiat was to seal the victory in the 93rd minute with a low shot past Mbatha after a smooth counter attack left him one on one with usuthu goalkeeper

Amazulu could have taken the lead after 34 minute but Ovidy Karuru’s header was kept out by Itumeleng Khune.

Chiefs will be looking to maintain their top spot when they face Baroka fc at home and winless Amazulu will continue their search for three points away to Supersport on Saturday