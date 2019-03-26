‘Billiat ready for Europe move’

Former Zimbabwean international Tinashe Nengomasha believes Keagan Dolly’s move to France will inspire Khama Billiat to work even harder to make a move to Europe.

Billiat, according to Nengomasha, has done enough to get a move abroad and it’s only a matter of time before a club snaps him up.

The 26-year-old has recently been linked with a move to France and interest is likely to grow after Billiat’s glimpses of brilliance during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group stages in Gabon.

His performance against Algeria, in particular, was the best and he was unfortunate not to score in that game.

“I think Khama has done enough to make a move to Europe, especially with the performances he was showing in the [CAF] Champions League [with Mamelodi Sundowns],” said Nengomasha.

“You can see he was enjoying his game during Afcon and he was good going forward. I wish a team can just come and give him an opportunity because that’s what he needs. I think he will look at Keagan Dolly and feel that he should also make a move to Europe. It’s time to move. The advice I can give him is that he has to keep on growing.

“He grew up playing with Knowledge Musona in Zimbabwe and now Musona is overseas, so I am sure he would also want to see himself making a move.”

This is not the first time Billiat is linked with a move to France. Sundowns, though, said they had not received any formal offers for their attacking star, who is arguably the best player in the PSL at the moment.

There’s less than a week left for the transfer window to close, so any club interested in the player would have to speed things up to make sure the deal is done by the time it shuts.