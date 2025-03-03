Benni McCarthy appointed as new head coach of Kenya national football team

Spread the love

South African football icon Benni McCarthy was on Monday unveiled as the new head coach of the Kenya national team in Nairobi.

Kenya’s technical team under McCarthy will be made up of assistant coach Vasili Manousakis, goalkeeper coach Moeneeb Josephs an analyst Pilela Maposa.

McCarthy, whose coaching experience has seen him take charge of Cape Town City and AmaZulu, and spend two years as a member of Manchester United’s backroom staff, takes up his new job with the East African country struggling in World Cup qualifiers.



But, despite this, McCarthy was confident he can turn Kenya into an African powerhouse.

“I’m delighted, and I really can’t wait to start our new journey, making Kenya again one of the powerhouses in African football,” McCarthy said, as quoted by iDiski Times.



“The undiscovered talent that they are, the names that you see, and just the potential that this Kenyan national team has, if you look at other national teams how well they are doing with half the talent that is here in Kenya.

“With the right leaders in charge, with the right coaches, with the right mentality and the right mindset and the right right work ethic, we can get this team to greater heights,” he said.

“And I heard a question earlier about the women’s team might be the first Kenyan team to represent the country in the World Cup — I think it will be both teams, the women and the men’s teams.”

Kenya are currently fourth in Group F of World Cup qualifiers. However, a home draw against continental juggernauts and group leaders Ivory Coast has shown that the team still have some fight as they look to book their place in the 2026 tournament in North America.

McCarthy’s first assignment with the Harambe Stars will be a clash against Gambia in two weeks.

