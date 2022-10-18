Benjani Mwaruwari’s son signs pro-deal with English lower division side Yeovil Town

BENJANI Jnr, the talented son of former Manchester City and Zimbabwe international forward Benjani Mwaruwari has signed his first professional contract with English fifth-tier side Yeovil Town after an impressive season with the club’s Under 18 side.

The gifted 17-year-old forward joined Yeovil Town last year after not being offered a scholarship by his dad’s former club Portsmouth, who are now plying their trade in the third-tier League One.

Since his arrival at Yeovil Town, Benjani Jnr has become something of a goal machine which has resulted in him becoming the team’s third professional player in three years to come from within.

In a statement on their official website, Yeovil Town said they are excited to agree pro-terms with Benjani Jr after his impressive stint since his arrival at the National League side.

“Yeovil Town are delighted to announce that Benjani Jr has signed professional terms with the Club. Arriving from Portsmouth in January 2020, the youngster made an instant impression, playing up a year group in the EFL Youth Alliance League,” the club said.

Last season, the young forward scored 25 goals and managed 16 assists in 30 games for the Under-18 side.

He was also the top scorer as the Under 18’s won the national college seven-a-side tournament. He also enjoyed involvement with the first team, making his Somerset Premier Cup debut from the substitutes bench.

“With the 17-year-old signing his first professional contract, it means an Under-18 player has signed professional terms with Yeovil Town for the third season in a row, continuing the previous success of Ollie Haste & Toby Stephens.

“Following in the footsteps of his father, who was also a professional footballer for the likes of Manchester City, Portsmouth & Auxerre, Benjani Jr now makes his first steps in the professional game,” the club added.

Yeovil Town manager Chris Hargreaves commented, “Firstly, I’d like to congratulate Benjani and his family on him signing his first professional contract.

“Following his excellent form for the Under-18’s, he has had a number of opportunities to train with the first team and has impressed all of our coaching staff.

“The signing is a testament to the excellent work going on within our EPDP scheme and the hard work by all associated with the programme.

“He will continue to play for Matt Percival’s Under-18’s side and train with the first team on a regular basis.” – Newzim

