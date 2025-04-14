Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Leads Delegation to Zimbabwe for Bilateral Talks

Spread the love

HARARE – A high-powered Belarusian government delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich is expected in Zimbabwe this week for crucial talks aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries across a wide range of sectors.

The delegation is scheduled to begin its official programme on 15 April, with a packed agenda that includes a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other senior government officials. According to the Belarusian state news agency, BelTA, the visit will focus on strengthening existing ties and exploring new avenues of collaboration, particularly in agriculture, education, and technology.

During the visit, the two nations will convene a session of the Belarusian-Zimbabwean Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation, alongside a meeting of the working group on agriculture. These engagements are expected to review progress on ongoing projects and identify new opportunities for collaboration, including expanding the legal framework governing bilateral relations.

A key highlight of the visit is the continuation of Zimbabwe’s agricultural mechanisation programme, currently in its third phase. The programme, which has seen Belarus supply farming equipment to Zimbabwe, is being implemented under the direct supervision of both countries’ leadership. The latest phase will see the delivery of more Belarusian machinery to support Zimbabwe’s agricultural transformation efforts.

In addition to government meetings, the Belarusian delegation is set to engage with Zimbabwe’s business community, with a view to boosting trade and investment partnerships.

“The main goal of our visit is to identify new areas of cooperation and assess the progress of previously reached agreements,” said Karankevich before departing for Harare. “Belarus and Zimbabwe share mutual interests in areas such as food supply, raw materials, education, healthcare, science, technology, petrochemicals, and waste management. The potential for bilateral cooperation is immense.”

He added that the open and direct diplomatic engagement between the two nations provides a solid foundation for expanding economic and strategic partnerships.

Zimbabwe and Belarus have strengthened ties in recent years, with Harare positioning the eastern European country as a strategic ally under President Mnangagwa’s “Engagement and Re-engagement” policy. The upcoming talks are expected to further cement this relationship, with a focus on delivering tangible results for both nations.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...