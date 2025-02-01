Bayern Munich Survives Late Scare to Edge Holsten Kiel 4-3 in Bundesliga Thriller

Spread the love

BERLIN — Harry Kane continued his stellar form with a brace, but Bayern Munich nearly squandered a four-goal lead before securing a narrow 4-3 victory over promoted Holsten Kiel in a dramatic Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

The match seemed firmly in Bayern’s control after Kane scored either side of halftime, taking his league-leading goal tally to 19. Jamal Musiala had opened the scoring in the 19th minute, assisted by Michael Olise, before substitute Serge Gnabry added a fourth with a stunning volley in the 54th minute. However, Kiel mounted a stunning late comeback, with Finn Porath pulling one back and Steven Skrzybski netting twice in stoppage time to set up a nervy finish for the home side.

“We’ll have to analyze the last 10 minutes with the team. Kiel never gave up and always believed in themselves,” said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, reflecting on the near-collapse.

The win keeps Bayern in the title race, with defending champion Bayer Leverkusen set to face Hoffenheim on Sunday, aiming to stay six points behind the Bavarian giants. Meanwhile, Kiel remains second from bottom after 20 rounds, still fighting to avoid relegation.

Off-Field Speculation

Off the pitch, Bayern’s squad selection raised eyebrows as French forward Mathys Tel was omitted amid rumors of a potential loan move to Manchester United. The absence of the young talent added to the intrigue surrounding Bayern’s transfer plans.

Dortmund Secures First League Win Since December

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund ended a winless streak in the league with a 2-1 victory over Heidenheim, thanks to goals from Serhou Guirassy and Maximilian Beier. The win marked a positive end to interim coach Mike Tullberg’s brief tenure, as he celebrated with the traveling fans.

“It’s not about me, it’s always about the club,” Tullberg said. “I was given a clear order to bring in energy and manage the turnaround. We’ve done that.”

Tullberg, who oversaw two wins and a draw since replacing the fired Nuri Sahin, will now return to Dortmund’s Under-19s, with former Bayern and Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovač set to take charge on Sunday.

Union Berlin Held in Goalless Draw

Union Berlin’s search for a reliable striker was highlighted in a frustrating 0-0 draw with Leipzig. The hosts failed to capitalize on their chances, underscoring the need for reinforcements. Croatian forward Marin Ljubičić, who is expected to join from Austrian side LASK, watched the match from the stands.

The draw lifted Leipzig to fourth place, the final Champions League qualification spot, thanks to Borussia Mönchengladbach’s 2-1 win over Stuttgart earlier in the day. Leipzig now sits one point ahead of Stuttgart in the tightly contested race for European places.

Union’s fans staged a silent protest for the first 15 minutes, targeting Leipzig’s origins as a club founded in 2009 by an energy drinks company for marketing purposes.

Other Results

In other Bundesliga action, Freiburg secured a 1-0 win at Bochum, while St. Pauli and Augsburg played out a 1-1 draw.

As the Bundesliga season progresses, the title race, European qualification battles, and relegation scrap promise to deliver more drama and excitement for fans across Germany.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

