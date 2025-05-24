Bashir’s six-wicket haul seals dominant England win over Zimbabwe

Spread the love

NOTTINGHAM, England – Shoaib Bashir took six wickets to return his best figures in Test cricket as England completed a dominant innings and 45-run win over Zimbabwe in a one-off match at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

Zimbabwe, following-on, were dismissed for 255 on the third day of four after England had made a commanding 565-6 declared in their first innings that featured hundreds from Zak Crawley (124), Ben Duckett (140) and Ollie Pope (171).

Off-spinner Bashir, who before arriving in Nottingham had only taken two first-class wickets this season at a hugely expensive average of 152, had Test-best figures of 6-81 from 18 overs to finish with a match haul of 9-143.

“It was nice to be back in rhythm,” player-of-the-match Bashir told the BBC after enjoying yet more Test success in Nottingham, where he took a previous Test-best 5-41 against the West Indies last year.

“At the start of the year I went on loan (from Somerset to Glamorgan) just to get some overs under my belt.”

He added: “The (England) boys and backroom staff make you feel 10 foot tall.”

Bashir is still only 21 and this was just his 16th Test, with England captain Ben Stokes saying: “The way he has asserted himself was exceptional. He knows he has the backing of the dressing room and myself… He is going from strength to strength.”

Bashir removed the aggressive Sean Williams (88) and obdurate opener Ben Curran (37) either side of lunch after the third-wicket duo had nearly batted through all of Saturday’s first session in what was Zimbabwe’s first Test in England in 22 years.

Williams was on course to regain the record for the fastest Test century by a Zimbabwe batsman he had lost to Brian Bennett earlier in this match.

But 12 minutes before lunch, he was lbw sweeping at Bashir for an 88 off just 82 balls including 16 fours.

Together with Curran he shared a century stand that revived Zimbabwe from the depths of 7-2.

Zimbabwe were roared on by a colourful band of supporters in Nottingham, with skipper Craig Ervine saying: “Our fans are like no other. A huge thank you to them.”

He added: “The first day didn’t go our way but the guys bounced back after that. Brian Bennett played an unbelievable innings.”

Curran, was dropped twice by Stokes and reprieved by a review when given out lbw on the field to Bashir.

But the son of the late Zimbabwe all-rounder Kevin and brother of England internationals Sam and Tom — gave his wicket away on 37 when he drove Bashir to Stokes at cover.

Stokes, playing his first match of the year in any form of cricket following hamstring surgery, then made another telling intervention with the ball after taking two first-innings wickets.

But he needed the help of Harry Brook, hit in the face while fielding at slip earlier in the session, to remove Wessly Madhevere for 31.

Madhevere struggled to get over the top of a sharply rising short ball from Stokes and his outside edge was brilliantly caught one-handed high above his head by a leaping Brook to the visible disbelief of the England skipper.

Bashir, who during Zimbabwe’s first-innings 265 become the youngest England bowler to take 50 Test wickets, then bowled Tafadzwa Tsiga with a superb off-break that clipped leg stump.

Sikandar Raza made a 57-ball fifty before he too succumbed to Bashir.

The match ended when Tanaka Chivanga was lbw to Bashir, with Zimbabwe then nine wickets down but with injured paceman Richard Ngarava absent hurt after he was also unable to bat in the first innings. – AFP

Like this: Like Loading...