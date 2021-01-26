Barcelona ‘on verge of bankruptcy’: £1.1billion debt, fails to pay players

The financial figures at the heart of Barcelona news are increasingly alarming and a report in El Mundo has given more context to the numbers, claiming that the club are on the verge of bankruptcy.

The club are €1,173m in debt, with €730m of that sum due in the short term while €266m is owed to the banks by 30 June, of which €90m is owed to Goldman Sachs.

It is also highlighted how the wage bill at the club still occupies 74 percent of the club’s total income – a figure that exceeds the league limit of 70 percent.

Revenues for the last normal season, 2018/2019, stood at €990m, but last year they fell to €855m, which were down 14 percent. However, expenses were barely reduced by 2 percent, from €973m to €955m.

For the current fiscal year, the club expects to have expenses of €796m and income of €828m.

Financial analysis from @SwissRamble illustrates the mounting problems that the Blaugrana have financially with spiraling levels of debt and liabilities owed.

This follows on directly from a report in La Vanguardia last week which outlined how the Catalan giants must repay €420m in debt this year or face insolvency.

Whilst the club’s first-team squad has been slimmed down this year, with a reported €80m off the wage bill, there is still a worrying financial outlook for the club.

Interim club president Carlos Tusquets gave a wide-ranging interview to Catalan radio station RAC1, with quotes carried in full by Marca, claiming that the club were unable to pay players for their pre-agreed January salary.