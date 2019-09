Bangladesh bowls first against Zimbabwe after rain delay

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the tri-nation T20 series opener at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The match was delayed by rain for 1.30 hours as it was due to be held at 6.30 PM. Thereby the match was reduced to 18-overs a side.

Bangladesh however handed debut T20 debut to left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who has long been considered as Test specialist.

Line Ups:

Bangladesh : Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan(captain), Mushfiqur Rahim(wicket-keeper), Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor (wicket-keeper), Hamilton Masakadza(captain), Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Tony Munyonga, Neville Madziva, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara.