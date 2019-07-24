Atletico Madrid ask La Liga to block Antoine Griezmann’s Barcelona registration

Atletico Madrid have asked La Liga to block Antoine Griezmann’s registration at Barcelona following their dispute over his release clause, according to president Javier Tebas.

Barcelona confirmed the signing of the French World Cup winner last week, saying in a statement they had met the 28-year-old’s £108m buyout clause.

However, Atletico insist that is not enough, claiming Griezmann had agreed to move to the Nou Camp before July 1, when his £180m release clause was brought down to £108m.

Griezmann made his Barca debut in the 2-1 friendly defeat to Chelsea on Tuesday but La Liga president Tebas has said Atletico have asked the Spanish league to block the player’s registration and explained that it would be possible to do.

“Atletico wrote to us and placed in doubt whether or not we should grant Griezmann’s licence at Barcelona,” he told radio station Onda Cero.

“There is a mechanism that has been put in place and it will be the organisations that must resolve the situation. We don’t have the element of judgement.” – Sky Sports