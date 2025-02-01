Atalanta’s Title Hopes Dented as Torino’s Milinkovic-Savic Shines Again

Spread the love

MILAN — Atalanta’s Serie A title aspirations suffered another setback on Saturday as Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic delivered a heroic performance to secure a 1-1 draw at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

The Serbia international saved a crucial penalty for the second time this season against Atalanta, further solidifying his reputation as a thorn in their side.

Atalanta, now third in the league, remains three points behind Inter Milan and six adrift of league leaders Napoli. The draw leaves Gian Piero Gasperini’s side ruing missed opportunities, particularly after Matteo Retegui’s penalty was brilliantly denied by Milinkovic-Savic in the 74th minute. The Torino keeper’s full-stretch save sparked wild celebrations, though he was later booked for taunting Atalanta fans, who responded by hurling objects toward his goal.

Berat Djimsiti had given Atalanta the lead in the 35th minute with a rare header, his first goal in nearly three years. However, Torino responded swiftly, with Guillermo Maripán equalizing just five minutes later, marking his first Serie A goal since joining the club.

Milinkovic-Savic’s penalty save was his third of the season, having previously denied Atalanta in August and Bologna in December. His heroics have been pivotal in Torino’s campaign, and his latest intervention could prove costly for Atalanta’s title ambitions.

Elsewhere in Serie A

In other Serie A action, Hellas Verona secured a vital 1-0 win over bottom-placed Monza, thanks to a comical own goal by Stefan Leković. The Monza defender’s miskick in the 13th minute gifted Verona their first victory of 2025, lifting them three points clear of the relegation zone. Monza, meanwhile, remains eight points from safety.

Udinese ended a five-match winless streak with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Venezia. Despite squandering a two-goal lead, Iker Bravo’s late strike secured the win, leaving Venezia five points adrift of safety.

Transfer News

Off the pitch, Monza’s Daniel Maldini completed a move to Atalanta just before kickoff, adding depth to Gasperini’s attacking options. The young forward’s departure marks a significant loss for Monza as they battle to avoid relegation.

As the Serie A season heats up, Atalanta’s inability to capitalize on key moments could prove costly in the title race. Meanwhile, Torino’s resilience, led by Milinkovic-Savic, continues to frustrate their rivals and keep their own hopes alive in a tightly contested league.

Reporting by Daniella Matar for The Associated Press.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...