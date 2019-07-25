Aston Villa set to announce Zimbabwe midfield power-house capture

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Marvelous Nakamba from Club Brugge, reports in Belgium confirm.

The 25-year-old Zimbabwean international looks set to link up with former teammates Wesley Moraes and Bjorn Engels at Villa Park .

It was previously reported how Nakamba boycotted returning to Brugge after the African Cup of Nations in order to force a move to Villa. Brugge, meanwhile, have demanded a fee in the region of £12m, according to Belgian news outlet Het Laatste Nieuws.

The claret and blue hierarchy have been tracking the combative midfield man all summer long and look set to announce Nakamba in the next 48 hours.

It’s believed the African midfielder is in the UK and is set to become Villa’s 10th summer signing.

