Arteta looks to build a stronger Arsenal squad to challenge Manchester City

LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes that his team needs to strengthen in the transfer market in order to challenge Manchester City and compete for the Premier League title next season.

Despite leading the table for a significant portion of the previous season, Arsenal faltered towards the end due to injuries to key players, allowing Manchester City to secure the title.

Arteta acknowledges the competitive nature of the Premier League and expects next season to be even tougher. He emphasizes the quality, organization, resources, and coaching present in the league.

To win the Premier League, Arteta believes that Arsenal needs to be the best, and strengthening the squad is crucial to achieving that goal.

Reflecting on the previous season, Arteta admits that it still hurts him to have come close to winning the title but falling short. He mentions that injuries to important players complicated their campaign, and when they had a full team available, they were consistent.

However, their opponent, Manchester City, was the best team in the world with the best squad and coach, making it difficult for Arsenal to challenge them.

Arteta concludes by acknowledging Manchester City as worthy champions and accepting the reality of their superiority. He expresses the desire to strengthen Arsenal’s squad to improve their chances of competing at the highest level and winning the Premier League.

