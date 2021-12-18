Arsenal’s player ratings against Leeds United

A rsenal made it three wins in a row by beating Leeds United 4-1 at Elland Road.

The Gunners got the job done in the first half as Gabriel Martinelli scored twice and Bukayo Saka also got on the scoresheet.

Arsenal could have scored plenty more in the opening 45 minutes, but they didn’t take their chances and it was 3-0 at the break.

Leeds improved after the break, while Arsenal dropped off, and they did pull a goal back when Raphinha scored a penalty with 15 minutes to go.

Arsenal, however, wrapped up the win in the final moments as Emile Smith Rowe came off the bench to fire home.

Aaron Ramsdale 6

Had very little to do during the match as Leeds offered little threat going forward. Played out from the back nicely with his feet.

Takehiro Tomiyasu 8

Was having a really good game until he was forced to come off with what looked like an ankle injury. Defensively he was just so solid and showed great composure on the ball too.

Ben White 5

Back at his old stomping ground and was having a decent game until he gave away a penalty. He can have no complaints, it was a rash tackle.

Gabriel 7

A solid game from the Brazilian, whose partnership with White is getting better by the week. Never flustered during the 90 minutes.

Kieran Tierney 7

Was giving plenty of space to get forward into and he took advantage. Almost scored in the first-half with a good shot inside the box.

Thomas Partey 7

A few stray passes but this was definitely better than we have seen in recent weeks. Since that loss at Everton he has been improving.

Granit Xhaka 7

Other than a rash tackle at the start of the second-half, the Swiss had a decent game. Got an assist and was good in possession.

Bukayo Saka 8

Looks like the player he was last season after a slow start to the campaign. Caused so many problems with his pace and deserved his goal, even if it took a deflection.

Martin Odegaard 9

Starting to look at home in the No10 role. In the first-half he created so many openings and got reward with assist for Smith Rowe.

Gabriel Martinelli 9 | Star man

The Brazilian is just flying right now and he continued his brilliant form here. Took both his goals really well and worked tirelessly off the ball too.

Alexandre Lacazette 6

He played an important role, pulling the Leeds centre-backs out of position, but his finishing was poor. He should have got two goals in the first-half.

Substitutions

Cedric (Tomiyasu 63’) 5

He was fine, but the drop-off between him and Tomiyasu is stark.

Emile Smith Rowe (Saka 78’) 7

Came off the bench and – once again – he got on the scoresheet.

Nuno Tavares (Odegaard 85’) N/A

Subs not used: Leno, Holding, Chambers, Tavares, Elneny, Pepe, Nketiah Source: The Evening Standard

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

