Arsenal tipped for Premier League title

LONDON, – Former Arsenal captain and Crystal Palace Manager Patrick Vieira appears to name Arsenal as a title challenger while speaking about the clubs his Crystal Palace team has faced this season.

The Eagles held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw yesterday as the Reds continue their winless start to this campaign.

Palace’s first game of the season was against Arsenal and the Gunners beat them 2-0.

It was a good performance from them, but the Gunners were the better team and they went on to beat Leicester City in their next match.

Mikel Arteta’s side is currently chasing Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table and that makes them early title challengers.

Vieira seems to think so, and he said in his post-match press conference yesterday, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘When you look at the number of points, of course playing against two teams who are fighting to win the Premier League, is always going to be challenging.’

