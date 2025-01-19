Arsenal Mugged Again by Match Officials as English Premier Title Loses Credibility

Spread the love

LONDON – Mikel Arteta believes that ‘there’s something missing’ after seeing his Arsenal lose more ground on league leaders Liverpool.

Kai Havertz thought he had helped the Gunners score a late winner against Aston Villa when Mikel Merino’s strike took a wicked deflection off of him and past Emiliano Martinez.

But the goal was ruled out after the ball was adjudged to have come off Havertz’s arm as Arsenal ultimately blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Villa at the Emirates Stadium.

Had Arsenal held on for a win, they’d have been only four points behind Liverpool in the table.

However, second-half goals from Watkins and Youri Tielemans in the space of eight minutes widened the gap between the Reds and Arsenal to six points, with Liverpool also holding a game in hand.

Reflecting on the result, Arteta told Sky Sports: “In attack, in defence, the level that we are playing is so, so high because we’ve played some big teams and we were so good but there’s something missing.

“That line is so thin and we have to find it.

“Today we concede these goals and it cannot be a part of our game if we want to be up there.”

Asked if he knows what is missing, Arteta replied: “Yeah, today it was clear. We cannot concede the two goals that we have done after everything that we put in with discipline and commitment, our resilience and our quality – that line is so thin, against them especially.

“We have been punished with that before and we cannot do it.”

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring in the 35th minute when he nipped in front of Ian Maatsen and poked home Leandro Trossard’s cross from close range.

Villa goalkeeper Martinez got a glove to Martinelli’s effort but couldn’t prevent it from crossing the line as the referee signalled for a goal.

Havertz doubled the hosts’ lead in the 55th minute thanks to another Trossard cross.

But the chaos was yet to come.

Just five minutes after Havertz’s goal, Lucas Digne whipped in an inviting delivery deep on the left flank as Tielemans nipped in front of his marker to score a diving header past David Raya.

The Belgian midfielder came agonisingly close to scoring a second just seconds later when his driven effort from the edge of the area smacked the outside of the post.

There would be no mistake from Watkins in the 68th minute.

Watkins had ghosted behind Arsenal’s backline and volleyed Matty Cash’s cross past a helpless David Raya, sparking jubilant scenes in the away end.

It was Watkins’ fourth Premier League goal at the Emirates since he joined Villa in 2020.

In that time, no other player has scored more league goals at the venue than the former Brentford marksman.

Havertz thought he and Merino had combined for one final twist for Arsenal but it was not to be.

Reflecting on the decision after full-time, Watkins suggested that Villa had got lucky, telling Sky Sports: “Seeing it back there, I’m not sure, I think it’s gone in favour of us.

” If that was against me think I’d be a little disappointed.

“I don’t know, from that angle, I’m not sure. That’s what VAR is for.”

Even after Havertz’s handball, Arsenal had chances to snatch all three points at the death as Trossard continued to squeeze past Villa’s backline.

But when his late effort whizzed past Martinez and agonisingly wide of the post, it confirmed it would not be the Gunners’ night.

The tension between the two managers was evident as both Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery picked up yellow cards, with the latter now set to serve a touchline ban when Villa host West Ham United.

