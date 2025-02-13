Arsenal forward Kai Havertz injured in training in Dubai

Spread the love

LONDON – Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge has been dealt a blow after forward Kai Havertz was injured during a training camp in Dubai.

The Germany international tore his hamstring and was set for a lengthy layoff, British media reported on Thursday said. Arsenal has not confirmed the injury.

The loss of Havertz would leave manager Mikel Arteta desperately short of attacking options with Gabriel Jesus out for the season after ACL surgery.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are also sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Arteta wanted to sign a forward during the January transfer window, with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins a reported target.

“We had a clear intention to explore the opportunities to improve our squad with players that can impact it,” Arteta said after the window closed. “And we haven’t achieved that so we are disappointed in that sense.

“We’re going to have to be very flexible with the front line. It’s not a gamble, it’s reality, and we have to face the reality.”

Arsenal is second in the Premier League, seven points behind leader Liverpool.

The London club has not won the title since 2004 and finished runner-up in the last two seasons.

Source: AP

