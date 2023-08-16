News Ticker

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber to undergo surgery after ACL injury on competitive debut

August 16, 2023 Staff Reporter Sports 0




Netherlands’ Jurrien Timber poses prior to the Euro 2024 group B qualifying soccer match between France and the Netherlands at the Stade de France in Saint Denis, outside Paris, France, on March 24, 2023. Arsenal has signed Netherlands defender Jurriën Timber from Ajax to strengthen its defensive options for another run at the Premier League title and a return to the Champions League. Ajax says Timber has moved for a fee of 40 million euros ($45 million). It could rise to 45 million euros ($50.5 million) with add-ons. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber is set for a long spell out after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in his competitive debut for the Premier League club.

Arsenal didn’t give a timeframe for the Netherlands international’s absence when confirming the nature of his injury on Wednesday.

Timber, who joined from Dutch team Ajax in the offseason, was hurt in the first half of the Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

“Jurrien will undergo surgery in the coming days and will be out of action for a period of time,” the club said. “The support and expertise from our medical team and everyone at the club will now be focused on Jurrien’s rehabilitation program, to ensure he recovers well and is back playing as soon as possible.”

ACL injuries can keep players out for up to 12 months.

Timber said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that his injury “is more serious than expected.”

“I wanted to repay you on the pitch, which will not be possible for the forthcoming period,” he wrote.




Copyright © 2023 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!

%d bloggers like this: