Another Zimbabwean Football Player Malajila Gunned Down In SA

Former Dynamos youth player Donald Malajila who is the brother to former Warriors star Cuthbert has died.

He was 29.

Donald died on Saturday after he was shot dead in Cape Town, South Africa.

As quoted by Soccer24, the late Donald’s close friend said: “Donny left home on Saturday but never returned. We started looking for him the next day, we saw his car parked on the edge of the road. It was locked but he wasn’t in it.

We then made a report to the police. On Monday, we were told his body had been found, we went to the nearby mortuary and it was there. He had no form of identification on him, but we managed to identify his body” he added.

Malajila’s death comes barely a week after former Warriors left back Charles Yohane was shot and killed in an apparent hijack in Soweto.

He was 48 years old.

According to reports coming from South Africa, Yohane was hijacked and kidnapped and later killed by the hijackers. His body was discovered on Monday in Mzimhlophe, Soweto.

Yohane played for Caps United in Zimbabwe before moving to South Africa, where he played for African Wanderers, AmaZulu, Bidvest Wits and FC AK.

He was a legend at Bidvest Wits and holds the record for appearances at the club, after playing for them 268 times, over a period stretching between 1997 to 2006.

The left-back later became the coach for Bidvest Wits’s developmental side. However, he suffered heartbreak when Wits sold their franchise to TTM.

Charles Yohane was a member of the Zimbabwe Warriors team, which made history by qualifying for the 2004 African Nations Cup, the first time Zimbabwe had qualified for the continental tournament. He also participated at the 2006 African Nations Cup and received 23 caps for the Warriors.

