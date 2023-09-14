Another former Dynamos FC executive dies

The world of domestic football has suffered another loss this week with the passing of former Premier Soccer League board member and former Dynamos Treasurer, Harrison Mbewe, at the age of 81. Mr. Mbewe, who had been battling health issues, peacefully passed away in Harare on Monday and was laid to rest at Glen Forest on the following day.

Jonathan Mashingaidze, the CEO of Dynamos, expressed his sorrow at the continued loss of the club’s respected figures, following the recent passing of former club secretary Austin Zvoma. Harrison Mbewe, a former player for Mhangura and Dynamos, served as a vital part of the DeMbare executive from 2008 until his departure in 2011.

In Mr. Mashingaidze’s words, “Dynamos Football Club extends its condolences to the Mbewe family, the Dynamos Football Club family, and the entire football community on the sad news of Mr. Harrison Mbewe’s passing. This loss comes just a week after we mourned the former secretary-general, the late Austin Zvoma. Mr. Mbewe was a dedicated and professional administrator who always prioritized the club’s interests above all else. His absence will be deeply felt by the entire football community. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Harrison Mbewe’s football journey began when he played for Dynamos during the 1960s and 1970s, alongside legendary club figures like George Shaya and Morrison Sifelani. Following his tenure as a teacher, he returned to the world of football as an administrator after serving in the civil service as an under-secretary.

The family spokesperson, Jonathan Mbewe, mentioned that Harrison had been unwell for some time and had recently undergone surgery to remove a blood clot in his head. Unfortunately, he couldn’t recover from the procedure. The family, however, chooses to celebrate his well-lived life, describing him as a source of wisdom who was always ready to assist. May his soul rest in peace.

Harrison Mbewe is survived by his wife, five children, and ten grandchildren.

