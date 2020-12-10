News Ticker

Aguero on target as Man City sink Marseille

December 10, 2020 Staff Reporter Sports 0

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Arsenal - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 17, 2020 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their first goal with Phil Foden and Nathan Ake Pool via REUTERS/Michael Regan EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Sergio Aguero came off the bench to score for Manchester City as they cruised past Olympique Marseille 3-0 in Champions League Group C on Wednesday.

The result means the French team finished bottom of the group and failed to make the Europa League spot despite third-placed Olympiakos losing 2-0 to group runners-up Porto.

City were already assured of top spot and ahead of Saturday’s Manchester derby rested keeper Ederson and gave a start to American back-up goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Spaniard Ferran Torres put City ahead three minutes after the interval, firing home from close range after a strong run into the box from Riyad Mahrez.

Argentine striker Aguero, who has struggled after knee surgery in the off-season, came off the bench in the 67th minute and took just 10 minutes to score, poking home after Marseille keeper Steve Mandanda failed to hold Nathan Ake’s header from a corner.

Substitute Raheem Sterling added the third with a tap-in in the final minute.

City finished on 16 points, a club record haul from the competition’s group stage.

Brazilian Otavio and Colombian Mateus Uribe were on target for Porto as they beat Greek side Olympiakos 2-0.



Copyright © 2020 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!