AFCON: Burkina Faso sails through to semis after beating Tunisia 1-0

B urkina Faso vs Tunisia It looks set to be an incredibly tight encounter when Burkina Faso face Tunisia this afternoon for a place in- the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Burkina Faso needed penalties to make it this far, edging past Gabon in the penalty shootout, after four points was enough to see them through as runners-up in the group behind Cameroon.

For Tunisia, confident will be high after their shock last-16 win over Nigeria. The Super Eagles had looked one of the most impressive teams in the tournament, but they are knocked out after a 1-0 victory.

That was just the second match Tunisia had scored in at the tournament and they need to improve in attack if their AFCON run is to continue, even if they are the favourites to progress. The winner of this match will face Senegal or Equatorial Guinea in the last four.

