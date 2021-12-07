AFCON 2021: Warriors fate still uncertain

The Zimbabwe Warriors’ participation at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations set for Cameroon next month remains uncertain with no clear plan from a technical and administrative perspective.

While there are reports Norman Mapeza, whose contract expired last month after the World Cup qualifiers, has been trusted to lead the Warriors there has been no formal communication from ZIFA as alluded to by the Coach’s Manager Gibson Mahachi.

Mahachi who preferred to speak off camera said: “No one has officially spoken to me as Mapeza’s manager or the coach. So, at the present moment we cannot confirm anything.”

The Warriors’ preparations for Africa’s biggest football showcase have also been thrown into confusion by the ongoing ZIFA saga.

While the ZIFA board claimed to have come up with a solid plan after lodging an appeal with the Administrative Court over their suspension by the Sport and Recreation Commission, the SRC insists ZIFA President Felton Kamambo and his colleagues remain suspended.

Whether the impasse will be resolved or not remains anyone’s guess but what is certain is that the 33rd edition of the AFCON tournament kicks off on the 9th of January in Cameroon.

Zimbabwe are in Group B alongside Senegal, Guinea and Malawi.

Meanwhile, The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has dismissed rumours that the Africa Cup of Nations could be moved away from Cameroon after the recent discovery of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant.

