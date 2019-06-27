Afcon 2019: Zimbabwe deserved to win against Uganda – Chidzambwa

Zimbabwe head coach Sunday Chidzambwa admitted his side has to do better in front of the goal to stand a chance of winning their final Africa Cup of NationsGroup A game against Democratic Republic of Congo.
Despite creating several open chances against Uganda, the Warriors failed to convert them and ended up sharing the spoils through a 1-1 draw.
However, the Zimbabwe tactician is happy with the improvement shown by his charges after their opening day defeat to Egypt, and hopes it will be even better in the final game.