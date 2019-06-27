News Ticker

Afcon 2019: Zimbabwe deserved to win against Uganda – Chidzambwa

June 27, 2019 Staff Reporter Sports 0

Sunday Chidzambwa, coach of Zimbabwe during the Cosafa Castle Cup match between Mozambique and Zimbabwe at the Moruleng Stadium in Rustenburg on 26 June 2017 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
The Warriors face DR Congo in their final Group A match hoping they can win by a huge margin and Uganda falter

Zimbabwe head coach Sunday Chidzambwa admitted his side has to do better in front of the goal to stand a chance of winning their final Africa Cup of NationsGroup A game against Democratic Republic of Congo.

Despite creating several open chances against Uganda, the Warriors failed to convert them and ended up sharing the spoils through a 1-1 draw.

However, the Zimbabwe tactician is happy with the improvement shown by his charges after their opening day defeat to Egypt, and hopes it will be even better in the final game.



Copyright © 2019 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!