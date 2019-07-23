‘A deal they cannot agree with’ – Accusations made against Aston Villa over Nakamba

On July 16th, we carried a report from Het Belang van Limburg, who explained Aston Villa are interested in Marvelous Nakamba and have offered €10m to Club Brugge, which is €2m less than the asking price.

The Zimbabwe international has not joined his teammates for preseason training as he wants to force a transfer.

Het Nieuwsblad explained on Monday the midfielder’s entourage believes an agreement can be reached between Dean Smith’s side and the Jupiler Pro League club for the transfer.

Another Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws once again claims the 25-year-old wants to leave the club in the summer transfer window and his entourage believes Brugge will agree terms with Villa.

It’s again claimed Aston Villa have actually reached €12.2m at one point, but wanted Brugge to loan a player from them for a ‘few million’ in return.

Should this claim be related to helping Nakamba get a work permit (with a higher fee picking up more points) then it’s pretty serious and would quite possibly be something which would see repercussions down the line.

That’s partly why it’s been hard to fully believe. For Club Brugge it’s ‘a deal they cannot agree with’.