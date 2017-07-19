Sports Sports Outrage as Mnangagwa appoints son-in-law June 1, 2019 Staff Reporter 0President Emmerson Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of Gerald Mlotshwa as the Chairperson of the […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Zimbabwe Temba Mliswa takes Billy Rautenbach head on June 1, 2019 Staff Reporter 0Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government must investigate the business […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Law & Crime Man arrested for carrying US$10 000 June 1, 2019 Staff Reporter 0Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested a man for carrying large sums of […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Main Dabengwa laid to rest June 1, 2019 Staff Reporter 0BULAWAYO- The Zimbabwe liberation war veteran Dumiso Dabengwa has been laid to rest in Ntabazinduna […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Headlines Chamisa takes the Zanu PF leaf, demands endorsement for next congress June 1, 2019 Staff Reporter 0MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has moved to ring fence his post at the helm of […]Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Entertainment Bill Cosby drops defamation claims against 7 accusers June 1, 2019 Staff Reporter 0SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Bill Cosby has dropped his countersuit against seven women who accused […]

Entertainment Kenny Rogers admitted to hospital, treated for dehydration June 1, 2019 Staff Reporter 0NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Entertainer Kenny Rogers has been admitted to a Georgia hospital for […]

Media Ex-Sunday Mail editor, Charamba's sidekick finally booted out June 1, 2019 Staff Reporter 0HARARE – The Zimbabwe Newspapers Group's head of content syndication and former Sunday Mail editor […]

Sports Abandoned final a hefty blow to African football June 1, 2019 Staff Reporter 0CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – African football's image took another hefty blow on Friday when the […]

Sports Federer and Nadal blaze into fourth round June 1, 2019 Staff Reporter 0PARIS (Reuters) – After a cool first week the thermostat was turned up at Roland […]

Health Zimbabwe Running Out Of ARVs As RBZ Fails To Release Forex June 1, 2019 Staff Reporter 0More than 1.4 million people who are on Anti Retroviral (ARV) drugs are in danger […]

Farming & Enviroment Govt moves to repossess ex-Minister's Marondera farm June 1, 2019 Staff Reporter 0Zanu PF MP for Uzumba, Simbaneuta Mudarikwa is set to lose his farm in Wenimbi, […]

Law & Crime Under-fire Magaya opts for out of court settlement in Homelink US$23 million debt June 1, 2019 Staff Reporter 0PROPHETIC Healing Deliverance Ministries (PHD), founder Walter Magaya and his wife, Tendai, have opted for […]

Main US calls for release of detained subversion charged activists June 1, 2019 Staff Reporter 0HARARE – United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Brian Nichols has called for the immediate release […]

Zimbabwe 'Mnangagwa not attending Dabengwa's burial' – Spokesperson May 31, 2019 Staff Reporter 0President Mnangagwa does not attend burials of national heroes whose families opt for private burials […]

Banking Steward Bank CEO Lance Mambondiani sacked May 31, 2019 Staff Reporter 0Steward Bank, part of the Econet group, has sacked CEO Lance Mambondiani after four years […]

Politics Zanu PF Women's League declares war against Chamisa May 31, 2019 Staff Reporter 0MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa has come under fire from the Zanu PF Women's League, which […]

Zimbabwe Dabengwa memorial service held May 31, 2019 Staff Reporter 0A memorial service for the late national hero Dumiso Dabengwa has been held at Bulawayo's […]

Economic Analysis IMF Managing Director Approves a Staff-Monitored Program for Zimbabwe May 31, 2019 Staff Reporter 0The Managing Director of the IMF approved on May 15, 2019, a Staff-Monitored Program (SMP) […]

Entertainment Katy Perry says Orlando Bloom was nervous when he proposed May 31, 2019 Staff Reporter 0Orlando Bloom was "so nervous" about proposing to his fiancé Katy Perry, according to the […]