2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Awards: Full winners list

The 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Awards celebrated the best talents in Zimbabwean football at a glittering ceremony held this evening.

The event brought together players, coaches, and football stakeholders to honour outstanding performances throughout the season.

Winners

Soccer Star of the Year

Walter Musona of Simba Bhora emerged as the night’s biggest winner, clinching the prestigious Soccer Star of the Year award. Musona’s consistent performances and leadership on the field were instrumental in his team’s success this season.

1st Runner-Up

Highlanders’ prolific forward Lynoth Chikuhwa, who also secured the Golden Boot award with his remarkable goal-scoring tally, was named the first runner-up.

2nd Runner-Up and Fans’ Choice

Khama Billiat, representing Yadah, demonstrated his enduring talent, earning the second runner-up position and winning the Fans’ Choice award for his electrifying performances and connection with supporters.

Coach of the Year

Simba Bhora’s Tonderai Ndiraya was recognized as Coach of the Year, a testament to his tactical acumen and ability to steer the team to notable achievements.

Most Promising Player

Allen Chapinduka of TelOne was named the Most Promising Player, showcasing the league’s bright future with his standout displays.

Goalkeeper of the Year

Chicken Inn’s Donovan Bernard was awarded Goalkeeper of the Year for his stellar performances between the posts, ensuring his team remained competitive.

Most Disciplined Team

FC Platinum received the Most Disciplined Team award, underlining their commitment to fair play and professionalism.

Referee of the Year

Brighton Chimene was honoured as Referee of the Year for his exemplary officiating throughout the season.

The event capped off an exciting season of Zimbabwean football, with players, teams, and officials being recognized for their exceptional contributions. As the league looks ahead to 2025, these awards highlight the talent and passion driving the sport forward in Zimbabwe.

Source – ByoNews24

