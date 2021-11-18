Storm ravages Mash Central

SHAMVA – An estimated 30 buildings in Mashonaland Central were damaged by storm including classroom blocks at Bradley Primary school, high school and part of Nyagurungo clinic where 16 asbestos sheets were blown away on Tuesday.

Solar panels at the clinic were also destroyed leaving it with no backup of power supply.

Residents who spoke to Bulawayo24.com said they escaped unhurt.

“The house collapsed during the storm and damaged the furniture in the house.

Luckily no one was home otherwise they could have been hurt,” said Eunice Choto.

Bradley Primary School Development Committee Chairman Majaira Chimbiro said the damage was a huge blow for the school as the storm hit them unexpectedly.

“We are touched because the damaged block was the heart of the school.

We need roofing sheets mainly because there are some exam classes and learners cannot write exams outside,” he said.

Chief Mutumba said residents have little time to make repairs as end of year exams are fast approaching.

Affected villages in Ward 7 include Kufinya, Musiyiwa, Matanga and Chiwayo.