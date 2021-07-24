Old Mutual to build solar power plant in Zimbabwe

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company intends to construct a modest 648kW solar photovoltaic power plant at its headquarters in Harare.

The company has since applied for a licence from the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority allowing it to sell the surplus in terms of electricity licensing regulations issued in 2008 allowing private stations to connect to the grid.

In a statement yesterday, ZERA said it had received an application from Old Mutual to construct, own, operate and maintain the power plant at its head office in Emerald Hill mainly for its own consumption, but with a connection to the grid through a 2,4km line to Dorset 33/11kV substation or a 10km line to Pomona 132/33/11kV substation in Harare.

Old Mutual joins a number of corporates that have installed solar power plants at their headquarters although it is one of the first to look at selling the surplus to Zesa.

Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited, wants to install a slightly larger 1MW photovoltaic rooftop power plant at its premises in Harare.

Lumigar Solar (Private) Limited wants to construct a 65MW plant at Cactus Hill Farm in Chegutu and Zhenje Solar Park (Private) Limited wants to put in a 33MW solar power plant at Makokoro in Seke District.

Source: The Herald