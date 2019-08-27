WATCH: Chiwenga savages Chamisa

Controversial Apostle Talent Chiwenga has accused MDC leader Nelson Chamisa of being of being a liar who brings disgrace to the body of Christ.
In a video that has gone viral on the internet Chiwenga says, “Whose Pastor can Chamisa be? I wish he would just leave the name of God alone and focus on politics because he lies a lot.
“He must stop playing with the name of God.”
Advocate Nelson Chamisa is a trained pastor at the AFM church.
Chiwenga recently survived a fatal accident that claimed the life of his wife.
Watch the video below:
Source – Byo24