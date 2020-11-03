Uebert Angel speaks out on his mate Bushiri’s arrest

THE United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean preacher Uebert Angel has urged all “well-meaning” Christians around the world to stand with detained fellow preacher Shepherd Bushiri who was recently arrested together with his wife.

The duo was arrested together with another couple over the alleged involvement in an R102 Million money laundering scheme. Posting on social media, Angel said:

I come before all of you well-meaning Christians around the world who are well versed in the revelation of the times we are in which are the END OF DAYS – I come to you followers, members and partners of ECG Church and all those who at one time or the other were and are still know the impact of Prophet Bushiri’s contribution to Christendom. I come before you as a Christian, a teacher of the word and a prophet – I come to you with a very simple instruction.

It is the duty of every son and daughter to tell the story of their family and their home. To share with the world the miracles that God has wrought in their lives through his servants Major 1 & Prophetess Mary Bushiri.