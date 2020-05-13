News Ticker

Uebert Angel and Bushiri launch TV news channel

May 13, 2020 Staff Reporter Religion 0

Prophets Bushiri and Uebert "Angels" Mudzanire
Enlightened Christian Gathering leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has announced that he is partnering with his spiritual father Uebert Angel to launch a news channel called Apex World News to counter what they termed fake news.

Posting on Facebook, Bushiri said, “Prophet Uebert Angel and I will be launching this GENUINE NEWS CHANNEL – which unlike the FAKE NEWS media full of inauthentic stories about us and the world – will give you the truest and most accurate news with the most upmarket professionalism.”

The news channel will be launched in June.

Apex World News@apexworldnews

‘Every interest is at war these days and it can be hard to decipher truth from fiction in these days replete with FAKE NEWS’. APEX WORLD NEWS: Launching this JUNE. 24hr Global TV & Online News. WATCH video, RT & Share

Embedded video
Source – Byo24



Copyright © 2020 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!