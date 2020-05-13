Uebert Angel and Bushiri launch TV news channel

Enlightened Christian Gathering leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has announced that he is partnering with his spiritual father Uebert Angel to launch a news channel called Apex World News to counter what they termed fake news.

Posting on Facebook, Bushiri said, “Prophet Uebert Angel and I will be launching this GENUINE NEWS CHANNEL – which unlike the FAKE NEWS media full of inauthentic stories about us and the world – will give you the truest and most accurate news with the most upmarket professionalism.”



The news channel will be launched in June.