TB Joshua donates to Binga flood victims

NIGERIAN Prophet TB Joshua has donated a consignment of blankets, food hampers, stationery and sanitary ware worth US$12 000 to Binga flood victims.

The donations were received on behalf of the victims by Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Richard Moyo on Friday and have since been distributed to families.

The donations were brought by a team from Emmanuel TV, a Christian television network owned by the prophet’s Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, Nigeria.

“This donation towards the Binga flood victim is coming from Prophet TB Joshua in Lagos, Nigeria. He sent 300 blankets, stationery and food hampers worth US$12 000.

“This was brought into the country last week and we got blessings from the Minister (Richard Moyo) to distribute the goods to the affected families,” said Mr Desire Masuku, Emmanuel TV relief disaster coordinator.

Minister Moyo thanked Prophet TB Joshua for the gesture.

He said the donation will go a long way in addressing the plight of the affected families and urged other organisations to complement Government efforts as was done by TB Joshua.

Minister Moyo said 30 tents had since been pitched to temporarily accommodate families whose homes were destroyed by floods.

“So far 30 tents have been pitched out of the 341 which were donated by Government through CPU. Three boreholes have been drilled at the site and we have also identified a new permanent site for the victims where they will be relocated. We also donated detergents and clothes from our partners,” he said.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has also availed water bowsers and water treatment chemicals to the victims.

According to a Civil Protection Unit (CPU) report, 181 homes at Nsungwale village under Chief Sinakoma in Binga district were affected by flooding of which 37 were completely destroyed, leaving the families homeless.

The floods claimed an elderly man’s life while 34 families were evacuated to safety by Government’s rapid response teams led by the CPU.- Chronicle