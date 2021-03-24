Prophet T Freddy in exam cheating storm

PROMINENT clergyman and founder of Goodness and Mercy Ministries, Prophet Tapuwa Freddy was allegedly caught in an exam cheating storm last week, Zim Morning Post can reveal.

Impeccable sources told Zim Morning Post that the prophet smuggled a mobile phone into the exam room at Women’s University of Africa and he mistakenly dropped it from his lap and walked out of the room in shame.

“He smuggled the phone and hid it on his lap but I don’t know how he dropped the phone. He left the exam room in huff before the invigilator confronted him. It was an embarrassing episode and classmates made fun of him, questioning why he failed to use the spiritual spectacles to spot the exams,” revealed a classmate.

T Freddy was writing a Theology exam when he was allegedly found wanting.

University authorities refused to comment on the matter.

Efforts to get a comment from T Freddy hit a snag as his office demanded a ZWL3 000 booking fee.

On Tuesday, his secretary said he was busy with exams and did not respond to questions emailed to him.

T Freddy is famed for ‘spiritual spectacles’, where he used spectacles to foretell the future.

His church in Glen View was demolished after been deemed as an illegal structure.