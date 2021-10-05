Prophet Isaiah Brian Sovi strikes again…foretells Pandora Papers leak

HARARE – Prominent Televangelist and Prophet Isaiah Brian Sovi prophesied the leaking of the Pandora Papers which have caused brouhaha all over the world.

A Facebook post from his official page reveals that he uttered the prophecy on the 20th of April 2020.

Posting on his Facebook page then, Sovi said “I saw a major leak making HEADLINES around the world! Important information leaked! Pray for peace.”



In October 2021 the biggest leak of offshore data happened and exposed the financial secrets of the rich and powerful.

Millions of documents revealing offshore deals and assets worth more than 100 billion, 30 world leaders, and 300 public officials were exposed in the Pandora Papers.

The Pandora papers have been described as the biggest trove of leaked offshore data in history.

Watch the video below:

During a Live Service in 2020, Sovi revealed that the leaks could lead to instability in certain countries and some powerful individuals’ personal security was going to be compromised.

The Pandora Papers have exposed Billy Rautenbach, Presidential Secretary Martin Rushwaya, Brigadier General Grey Mashava among others from Zimbabwe.