Prophercy: East wind to force Mnangagwa-Chamisa dialogue

Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministries leader, Pastor Ian Ndlovu has issued a prophecy that God is unleashing an East Wind that will force Zimbabweans to dialogue and find a lasting solution to the problems affecting the country.

Ndlovu said since Zimbabweans are not taking God’s heed to dialogue more pain will come to Zimbabwe till they sit down and dialogue.

Finishing his message, he said God will cause and East Wind that will bring Zimbabweans to the negotiating table.

Listen to the full prophecy below: