Police warn churches

Police in Zimbabwe have warned churches who are holding services and night vigils in defiance of the Covid-19 regulations stipulated by the Government.

In a snap survey carried by this publication members of the Apostolic sects have been seen holding services as usual in areas such as Kuwadzana, Warren Park and Mufakose with no social distancing in place in spite of Government ban on public gatherings.

Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said those defying Covid-19 regulations risked being arrested.

“The law is very clear; the Government has said church services are banned until further notice. Anyone who is not complying with the Government’s Covid-19 regulations especially churches will be taken to account,” said Paul Nyathi.

Due to the surge in Covid-19 cases Government tightened regulations effective 14 June but there has been laxity in compliance especially in the high density areas of Harare.

Police also said people should not be whipped into following Covid-19 guidelines but should do so for their own safety.

“People should not wait for the police to force them to wear facemasks. People should not wait for the Police to force them to comply with Covid-19 regulations. They must do it for their own safety, community and family members,” Ass Comm Nyathi said.

ZRP disclosed that a number of bars and night clubs have been arrested and had their licences taken to the Liquor Licensing Board which has the final say on revoking licences.