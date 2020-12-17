Pastor’s wedding divides AFM

Already divided by internal politics, the Apostolic Faith Mission was at the weekend torn into more factions after a senior pastor wedded a church secretary four months after his wife’s death.

Reverend Amon Chinyemba who belongs to Reverend Cossum Chiangwa’s AFM wedded Nyaradzo Chibhememe over the weekend and the ceremony has been the talk of church and beyond.

Rev Chinyemba’s late wife, Siphiwe Chinyemba, passed on in August this year.

The wedding on Saturday was officiated by Rev Manyika in Hatfield.

Rev Chinyemba through the church spokesperson Reverend Peter Kefias Mujokeri dismissed the suggestions saying their Constitution has no clause which bars a bachelor to marry and to contest for presidency.

Rev Mujokeri said the memorial service for the late reverend’s wife and clothes and utensils distribution had been done before Rev Chinyemba dated Chibhememe for about a month before their wedding.

While there are those who have taken to social media to claim that the two might have been in a relationship while Rev Chinyembas’ late wife was still alive, that official position is that they only started dating last month.

Some withing the church are even claiming Rev Chinyemba wedded Nyaradzo so that he becomes legible to contest for AFM presidency next year.

However, Rev Chinyemba- through the church spokesperson, Rev Peter Kefias Mujokeri-dissimissed the suggestions saying their constitution does not have a clause , which bars a single member from marrying or contesting for presidency.

In stating Rev Chinyemba’s position, Rev Mujokeri said the memorial service for the late wife together with all rituals like the distribution of her clothes and utensils were done before he moved on to the new relationship.

He said Rev Chinyemba dated Nyaradzo for about a month before their wedding.

Rev Mujokeri said Rev Chinyemba did not breach any church regulations when he married Nyaradzo, who had been widowed for the past 20 years.

“Rev Chinyemba had no pressure to marry his new wife Nyaradzo Chibhememe who has been widowed for the past 20 years,” said Rev Mujokeri.

“The two fell into a relationship for one and half months before tying the knot and his three daughters-Prudence, Patience and Precious-are grown ups and married.

“Yes Prudence was supposed to be married according to custom on 12th December 2020, the date was moved to next year to allow the wedding to take place.

“Rev Chinyemba’s marriage was not a secret and at one time he met Dr Ezekiel Guti with the intention to be allowed to marry one of the ZAOGA widows, but it was not God’s will. (sic)

“He saw it best to take his secretary as his wife since she has been widowed for some years and he took AFM Council co-workers as part of his bridal crew.

“Those who are making noise about this wedding could of the other faction as you know that the AFM split is still pending before the courts of law.

“We would like to suggest that church politics is at play here and might be the other faction members who are up to tarnish Rev Chinyemba’s name,” said Rve Mujokeri.

One AFM member took to Facebook to allege that the marriage was for purposes of next year’s presidential election.

“Pakaitwa error pakuchata kwamufundisi Chinyemba nekuda kwekutsvaga hupresident hweAFM,” said the member.

Another AFM member claimed that Rev Chiangwa deliberately skipped the wedding to avoiding soiling his name.

Reverend Chiangwa was not immediately available to comment on the issue.

“We are not being traditional in suggesting that he was quick to find another wife since the word of God does not forbid him to do so when his wife died.

“However, the wedding disturbed church members considering that his new wife is the church secretary and this suggests that their love relationship has been burning for some time when his (Rev Chinyemba) marriage subsisted.

“Vanga vakamirira kuti muti ngauwe tiwane tsotso uye muchato wavo wakatadzisa mwanasikana wavo kuti aroorwe iro date rakanga ravepo.

“We have many unanswered questions about the wedding especially the leadership when Rev Chiangwa failed to attend.

“Overseer Nhamburo was the best man and is vying for the post of deputy president and among the bridegroom team was Overseer Makarichi vying for the position of secretary and Rev Munemo.

“We are informed that Rev Chiangwa decided to leave the country ahead of the wedding day to avoid being dragged into this unholy matrimony.

“Rev Chinyemba has compromised his words of wisdom by failing to be wise when wisdom was calling for his attention,” said the member. – H-Metro